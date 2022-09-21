Derby County set to make move for Rotherham United boss after Liam Rosenior decision

Derby County are set to make a move for Rotherham United boss Paul Warne after deciding Liam Rosenior will not continue as interim manager, John Percy has reported.

Rotherham United boss Warne has been at the centre of some speculation in recent weeks.

He was linked with the vacant post at Huddersfield Town but moved to quickly dismiss those links. However, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook stated on Wednesday afternoon that he was a name on their shortlist as he edges towards an exit from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged from trusted reporter Percy regarding Derby County’s interest.

He has stated on Twitter that the Rams have made Warne their number one target and are to make an approach for the 49-year-old. It comes after talks with interim boss Rosenior on Tuesday night, deciding he will not continue in the post but will stay on the coaching team.

Rapid developments…

It’s certainly a situation that is raising eyebrows, and it could raise some more yet.

Rotherham United fans will be determined to hold onto their boss while many thought that Rosenior would be an ideal candidate to lead Derby County’s new era given that he was in charge for the summer of recruitment and his time as Wayne Rooney’s no.2.

This situation looks as though it’s one that will be influenced by plenty of factors though, so it remains to be seen what the outcome and impact is as speculation continues.

It would certainly be an eye-catching appointment for the Rams, bringing in a manager who currently has his side sitting in 8th in the Championship.

That’s exactly why Rotherham will be hoping they can hold onto him though, with uncertainty now surrounding his future.