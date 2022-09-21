Comment: Times are tough for Bruce’s ‘first choice’ West Brom signing, but he’ll come good in time

West Brom are lacking in almost every department right now. But it’s not for a lack of quality players.

Steve Bruce’s side are slumped near the bottom three. Times are looking pretty gloomy for the Baggies who were expected to challenge for promotion this season, after a fairly shrewd summer in the transfer window.

West Brom made a handful of really impressive signings, but so far they’ve not really lived up to the hype, with one such name being John Swift.

Swift arrived on a free transfer from Reading. He scored 11 and assisted 13 for the Royals last time round, but he has just two goals and two assists to his name this time round.

Many expected Swift to take his game to the next level at The Hawthorns but so far it’s been a struggle, and Bruce really needs the 27-year-old to step up to the plate and help fire this Baggies side towards the higher end of the Championship table.

“As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice. He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season,” – Bruce on the signing of Swift back in May.

How can Bruce get the best out of Swift?

Swift’s strengths are his passing in the final third and his ability to score an array of goals. As a player, he shares a lot of the traits that made Frank Lampard a world class, goal-scoring midfielder, and Swift has been playing in a similar n0.8 position so far this season, but without really shining.

Perhaps he needs those around him to be performing better, or perhaps he needs to be given more free license to roam in and around the gap between opposition defences and midfields.

Bruce isn’t really known as an attacking-minded manager, but that might need to change if he’s to keep his job at West Brom.

A player like Swift, surrounded by players like Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace, should really be racking up the goal contributions. But he’s not. Maybe it’s a confidence thing right now which would be understandable playing in a poorly-performing team, whose fans are quickly becoming frustrated.

Swift will come good for West Brom. He’s too good a player not to. But he needs a catalyst to get him going – that could be a new manager, a new lease of confidence or positional change, but Swift will certainly prove his worth in time.