Burnley’s injury list in full + expected return dates as we enter the international break

Burnley go into this international break on the back of some strong form under manager Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian sees his Burnley side sitting in 4th place of the Championship table, unbeaten in their last seven league outings.

Their season started a little slow but the Clarets look to be finding their footing under Kompany, who could yet steer Burnley to an immediate return to the top flight.

Burnley’s squad depth will hold them in good stead throughout the campaign and they still have a couple of key players to return back from injury as well.

Here we look at Burnley’s injury list in full and each player’s expected return date…

Darko Churlinov

The attacker is facing a couple of months on the sidelines. Kompany didn’t disclose what type of injury the Macedonian has sustained, but it seems like a fairly serious one.

Expected return date: November.

Kevin Long

Long played once for Burnley in pre-season. He’s yet to make his competitive debut under Kompany but a report from LancsLive at the start of the month said he was closing in on a return to action, without giving a specific timeline.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Charlie Taylor

Taylor was absent from the last outing v Bristol City owing to injury. Burnley seem to not like disclosing the kind of injuries their players sustain, or much information about their injuries at all.

It’s thought that Taylor’s injury might be quite significant, so his return date might be a while away yet.

Expected return date: Unknown.

Scott Twine

Twine was in contention to play in the last outing v Bristol City after spending several weeks on the sidelines.

It seems like Kompany wanted to ensure Twine was fully ready to come back into the fold after his time out, so expect to see him after this international break.

Expected return date: After the international break.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

Ashley Westwood

Westwood has been missing since April after fracturing and dislocating his ankle in a Premier League match. Little has been said of the Englishman, but a report from LancsLive last week said that he remains a long term absentee for the Clarets.

Expected return date: Unknown.