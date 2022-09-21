4 players Sunderland should loan out in January – do you agree?

Sunderland sit 5th in the Championship going into the first international break of the season.

The Black Cats have returned with vengeance and have so far been one of the standout teams in the league. The players and fans have rallied behind Tony Mowbray and if anything, things look even more promising than before.

Sunderland’s recruitment strategy is exciting and the Black Cats clearly have a huge pull for players coming from Premier League academies, but they do lack depth in some areas.

That being said, some players could benefit from going out and getting some experience, and here we will look at four players Sunderland should loan out in January…

Leon Dajaku – loan

The former Bayern Munich winger joined last season. His pace off the bench can cause teams problems, but despite his eight goal contributions in 22 league games last year, some fans remain unconvinced.

It could be beneficial for Dajaku to spend some time playing consistently at around League One level so he can maybe prove himself going into pre-season next year.

Alex Bass – loan

The 24-year-old goalkeeper only joined Sunderland last summer as a back-up for Anthony Patterson and so far his only appearance came in Sunderland’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

In that game, it was clear Bass lacked a bit of confidence and as a young goalkeeper you need to play often to avoid becoming rusty. Due to Patterson’s form, it’s unlikely that Bass will feature much and therefore a loan move could yet be the best option.

Jay Matete – loan

Matete joined from Fleetwood Town in January and the midfield prospect has a lot of potential. Last season, Matete found himself struggling for form for Sunderland and due to the preferred midfield of Corry Evans and Dan Neil, game time hasn’t been easy to come by.

A loan move could help build his confidence, but that being said some of his recent appearances off the bench under Mowbray’s watch have been of a much improved standard and he could maybe challenge Evans and Neil going into the second half of the season.

Trai Hume – loan

Hume plays in a position where Sunderland have at times struggled for depth this season, but for whatever reason Hume has only featured twice off the bench so far. Hume’s contract at Sunderland runs until 2026 and he does have the potential to be a top quality player, but if he isn’t going to play, then he isn’t going to develop, and so a move to seek consistent minutes could be the way forward.