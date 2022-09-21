4 players Sheffield United should loan out in January – do you agree?

Sheffield United are flying high in the Championship so far, leading the table by three points to nearest rivals Norwich City.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made enhancements to an already strong squad in the summer and it’s paid dividends so far. The Blades have won six of their last seven matches and look a good bet for promotion this season.

Whether or not many January reinforcements will be needed remains to be seen, but some of the fringe players and youngsters may need to move on in order to pick up some valuable game time.

Here we look at four players who Sheffield United should look to move on in the January transfer window.

Daniel Jebbison – loan

Talented youngster Jebbison burst onto the scene in May 2021 scoring on his first start for the club against Everton in the Premier League. Since then the Canadian-born striker has found minutes hard to come by.

Jebbison returned to Yorkshire after a decent loan spell at Burton Albion last season hoping to play regular football this campaign. So far the 19-year-old has made just one start and that came in the opening day defeat to Watford and only one substitute appearance since.

Talks of a possible loan move for Jebbison at the end of the summer window failed to materialise, however, it could be a good idea in January to keep his development moving forward.

Ismaila Coulibaly – loan

Ismaila Coulibaly has failed to make a single appearance for the Blades since signing from Norwegian side Sarpsborg back in September 2020.

The 21-year-old midfielder returned from his two-year loan stint at Belgium club Beerschot with hopes of breaking into the first-team. Unfortunately for the former Mali youth international, surgery on an injured knee has kept him sidelined for the whole campaign so far.

Coulibaly may find it difficult to break into the side when fit so another loan move, possibly in England, could get him back up to speed.

Ollie Arblaster – loan

Arblaster is certainly one for the future at Bramall Lane and high hopes are expected of the midfielder. He recently made his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against West Brom.

The 19-year-old also made a brief cameo off the bench in a recent league match but a consistent run in the side is unlikely at this stage.

Arblaster is a boyhood fan of Sheffield United and may see his development solely at the club but a loan move to a lower league side won’t do him any harm.

Kyron Gordon – loan

The development of highly-rated Gordon has taken a step back this season and he has found game time hard to come by. The Bermudan-born central defender has fallen down the pecking order despite breaking into the first-team on a number of occasions in the last campaign.

Gordon, still only 20, may yet seize an opportunity to win his place back after an injury to Anel Ahmedhodzic, but if this isn’t the case, a loan move could be a good option.