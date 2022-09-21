4 players Portsmouth should loan out or sell in January – do you agree?

Portsmouth have made a thoroughly impressive start to the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Portsmouth’s summer transfer window looked to have them standing in a good position coming into the new season, but few would have been expected to be unbeaten in nine and tied on 21 points with table-toppers Ipswich Town.

After a fruitful summer, it may be a surprise if Pompey are busy this winter. However, the door may open for some departures.

Here, we look at four players who Portsmouth should look to loan out or sell in the January transfer window…

Jayden Reid

Rapid talent Reid has endured some really tough luck with injuries since arriving at Fratton Park.

He’s a player Danny Cowley will be hoping to develop into a future first-teamer and as he closes in on his return to fitness, a January loan exit should be in the sights too. It will help him get properly up to speed after a long-term absence and could be the perfect next step for his development.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe was one player who the door was open for in the summer, so this makes for a pretty easy selection.

His experience and leadership can still help him be a valuable player for another League One side or a top performer in League Two, but his future does not lay in Portsmouth. A permanent exit seems best for all here.

Kieron Freeman

As with Tunnicliffe, Freeman saw a summer exit speculated but one never transpired, leaving him down the pecking order at Fratton Park. His game time has been limited but his versatility and pedigree could be helpful in League One or Two.

Again, he looks to be a player that should be allowed to leave permanently this winter.

Jay Mingi

Similarly to the earlier mentioned Reid, Mingi is a player who holds the promise to become a regular for Cowley in the future.

He’s already earned a spot in the squad, playing 10 times this season. However, apart from in the cups, he’s been limited to brief appearances off the bench. A loan to League Two could be the perfect test for Mingi ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as he fights for a first-team role at Fratton Park.