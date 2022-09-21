4 players Norwich City should loan out or sell in January – do you agree?

Norwich City look to be standing in good stead after recovering from a poor start to the 2022/23 season.

Norwich City failed to win any of their first three games back in the Championship and it wasn’t making for good reading.

Questions were being asked of manager Dean Smith but after a run of seven games undefeated, the Canaries now sit in 2nd place just three points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

It comes after a relatively shrewd summer window too.

However, January brings around another chance for some movement, so here we look at four players who Norwich City should look to either loan out or sell in the winter…

Jordan Hugill

Hugill has proven before he’s a player capable of playing regularly at Championship level.

However, he doesn’t look like he’s going to get the chance to do so under Smith at Carrow Road. Three substitute appearances this season have totalled just 41 minutes of League One, so a temporary or permanent exit could be his best bet.

Daniel Barden

Promising young shot-stopper Barden has three first-team goalkeepers ahead of him in Tim Krul, Angus Gunn and Michael McGovern, so a loan spell could be beneficial for his development over the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old has played plenty of youth football so now could be a good time to test him in the senior game.

Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has proven that he’s above the level of youth football in many supporters’ eyes and some would hope to see him tested in first-team football sooner rather than later.

That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen at Norwich City just yet, so a loan move to the Football League could be the perfect next step for him to take in his development.

Todd Cantwell

Cantwell’s situation is a difficult one.

On his day, he could be a vital cog in a promotion-winning side for Smith. However, his Norwich City career has faltered in recent seasons, and he’s not a guaranteed starter at the moment, though some would argue he’s deserving of that role.

His deal is up next summer, so although he could yet forge a successful career in yellow and green, January may be their best chance to cash in before losing him for nothing.