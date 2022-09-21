4 players Millwall should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Millwall had a turbulent summer transfer window, with a number of key members of the squad leaving the club.

Despite losing integral members of the team such as playmaker Jed Wallace, the Lions still find themselves in a mid-table position after going on an early poor run of form.

The London club made a number of solid signings during the transfer window, with midfielder George Honeyman and Zian Flemming bolstering their ranks.

With Gary Rowett’s side being relatively inconsistent in the early stages of the campaign, the January transfer window could be a busy one with a number of positions possibly needing to be strengthened.

And January could also be a good time for certain players who have struggled for game-time to move on, and here we look at four players Millwall should possibly sell or loan out in January…

Hayden Muller – loan

Despite struggling for game-time during his loan spell with Scottish side St. Johnstone, the young defender still has the potential to break into the first-team.

The centre-back has made just four appearances for the Lions and a potential loan move to a lower league club could definitely help with his development.

Besart Topalloj – loan

The Englishman is another player that has struggled for game time but who is highly regarded at academy level. Topalloj has been the captain of Millwall’s U23 side squad for sometime, proving his leadership abilities at youth team level.

The 21-year-old could also possibly be loaned out to a League One or League Two club to give him a better chance of becoming a regular starter for the Lions in the future.

George Evans – sell

Evans joined Millwall in February 2021 for an undisclosed fee after making sporadic appearances during his time with Derby County.

The 27-year-old is a versatile player, being able to play both as a centre-back and defensive midfielder but he’s failed to become a regular starter for the London club. Evans has made 47 appearances in all competitions and has made just two so far this season.

Due to new faces coming in, the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order and may benefit from going elsewhere permanently to gain regular football.

Isaac Olaofe – loan

The young striker looks unlikely to gain regular game time this season, with the experienced Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw being preferred options.

Olaofe proved himself to be a clinical and consistent goal-scorer during his loan spell with Sutton United, scoring 24 goals for the League Two outfit.

A loan move in January could once again give Olaofe an opportunity to prove himself to be a competent striker at a higher level.