3 players Swansea City should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Swansea City sit in 16th place of the Championship table for this month’s international break, after winning two of their last three in the league.

The Swans hadn’t won in their previous four outings. But a 1-0 home win over QPR followed by a 3-0 home win over Hull City before the break has shunted them up the table.

There’s still a long way to go this season and as Russell Martin’s side start to gather momentum, they might start to shoot up the table and come into top-six contention.

And the January transfer window could be a decisive factor in how well they do this season – it could also be a good time to move some dead weight on, or look for temporary homes for some of their players.

Here we look at four Swansea City players who should be sold or loaned out in January…

Nathanael Ogbeta – sell

The man signed from Shrewsbury Town last season is yet to feature in a matchday squad in the Championship this season. He’s played in the Carabao Cup but hes been omitted since, coming after reports backed him to move on in the summer transfer window.

If he’s not a part of Martin’s plans then it might be best for all if he was move don in the Janaury transfer window.

Cameron Congreve – loan

The 18-year-old striker has featured five times in the Championship this season. He looks like a real prospect for the Swans but he’s been left out of the last four matchday squads now.

Swansea City like to send their youngsters out on loan regularly, often to teams in the Football League – they could certainly look at doing the same with Congreve in January so that he can get regular minutes somewhere.

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

Jamie Paterson – sell/loan

The 30-year-old was a standout performer for the Swans in the first half of last season. But his form tailed off after seemingly missing out on a January transfer, and he’s featured only five times in the Championship so far this season.

He looks a shadow of the player he was last time round and if there’s any kind of offers on the table, the Swans might be wise to take it.

On the flip side, a loan move to a League One club may well be what Paterson needs to regain his form.