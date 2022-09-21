3 players Stoke City should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Stoke City have had a turbulent season so far, starting poorly before going through a managerial change.

Michael O’Neill was sacked and replaced with Alex Neil. The Scot has so far overseen four games, taking five points from those four and lifting the Potters up into 14th place of the table.

There’s still a long way to go before Stoke City are challenging for promotion to the Premier League again. But many have faith in Neil who could start putting his own touches on the side in January.

January could also be a good time for Neil to move on certain players, and here we look at four players Stoke City should sell or loan out in January…

Morgan Fox – sell?

The Welshman is out of contract next summer. He’s had a stop-start time with Stoke City so far and he was being linked with a number of Championship clubs last month, including Reading, Sunderland and Swansea City.

He’s come back into the starting line up under Neil’s watch and so the Scot might yet have plans for Fox going forward. But if Fox is uninterested in renewing his terms then the club may well consider selling him in Janaury given the interest shown in him last month.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips – loan

Wright-Phillips showed a lot of promise last season, making his Championship debut for Stoke City and scoring his first league goal for the club too.

He’s only featured four times in the league this time round though, playing just five minutes since Neil’s arrival.

Wright-Phillips is definitely one to watch out for but sitting on the bench most weeks may not be the best thing for him right now – a loan move to a lower league club for the second half of this season could give him some much-needed game time.

Tom Sparrow – loan

Sparrow is another youngster who looks to be falling out of contention under Neil. Although it’s still early days under Neil, Sparrow is yet to feature under the Scot having been an unused substitute in each of Neil’s four games at the helm.

The midfielder made his league debut for Stoke City at the end of last season and has featured twice in the league this time round, but a lower league loan move could really give the 19-year-old a great experience of first-team football.