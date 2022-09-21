3 players Bristol City should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Bristol City have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Nigel Pearson’s side currently sat in 9th place of the Championship table.

The Robins were up in the top-six spots before suffering back-to-back defeats going into this two week break.

Bristol City look a much stronger outfit this season than they have in previous campaigns, with a potential promotion push on the cards.

The upcoming January transfer window could yet be a pivotal month for Pearson if his side are to become genuine contenders, but it’s also a good opportunity to move certain names on.

Here we look at four players Bristol City should sell or loan out in January…

George Tanner – loan

The young defender featured 13 times in the Championship last season, but he’s yet to make it off the bench this time round.

He remains a player with potential but being sat on the bench won’t do his development any favours. Pearson should perhaps look into finding a temporary home for the Englishman in January, but with defenders not in huge supply at Ashton Gate, Tanner may be kept around.

Sam Bell – loan

Bell made his Championship debut for Bristol City during the 2020/21 season. The 20-year-old has featured nine times in the league for the Robins but he’s not made a Championship outing this time round.

The striker spent time on loan with Grimsby Town last season and so the club are clearly willing to send him out. With Pearson currently having a lot of solid striking options, it’s leaving Bell out of action, so another loan move in January might be a good idea.

Dan Bentley – sell?

Bentley is a solid goalkeeper at Championship level. Over the summer though, he was being linked with a potential step up to the Premier League, with Bournemouth having been mentioned.

He’s out of contract at Ashton Gate next summer, so the Robins might be sweating over his future, and a January sale might yet be a favourable option for all involved.

Pearson would no doubt need to find a direct replacement for Bentley who’s kept three clean sheets so far this season.