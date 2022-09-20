What’s former West Brom and Middlesbrough man Jonathan Greening up to these days?

West Brom and Middlesbrough’s former midfielder Jonathan Greening spent almost his entire career playing in the EFL.

Greening, now 43, started out his football career in York City’s youth ranks, making his way through their academy and into their first-team before being snapped up by Manchester United for a reported £675,000 in March of 1998.

Around three-and-a-half years at Old Trafford followed, playing 27 times for the Red Devils.

He ended up leaving in August 2001 though, heading to join a Middlesbrough side now managed by Steve McClaren. Greening was named Boro’s Player of the Year in the 2002/03 season as he became a key player in their midfield, even earning a call-up to the England squad before winning the League Cup the following season.

After three years, Greening made the switch to West Brom, remaining on the books at The Hawthorns for six years.

It was the longest stint Greening spent at a club throughout his career, playing a hefty 224 times for the Baggies. In the process, chipped in with eight goals and 21 assists, once again become a mainstay before earning the title as their 2005/06 season Player of the Year.

Greening was made the club’s captain for the 2007/08 and he led West Brom back to the Premier League as Championship champions, earning himself a spot in the PFA Team of the Year too.

Another season of Premier League football followed before his departure in 2009, heading for Fulham on loan before joining them permanently. Greening stayed at Craven Cottage for three years, then leaving to join Nottingham Forest, where he remained for another three years.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Spells in non-league Wirth Tadcaster Albion and former club York City saw out his playing career, but his football journey hasn’t ended there.

Greening spent time coaching during his second stay with York City and ended up taking his first managerial role with hometown club Scarborough Athletic in the summer of 2021.

In his first season, he led them to victory in the Northern Premier League play-offs and the North Riding Senior Cup.

Now in the National League North, Greening has the Seadogs sitting 2nd after eight games with only one loss to their name.

Greening’s playing career is one well remembered by many of his former fans, but it seems he’s intent on continuing his football journey by leading Scarborough Athletic up the divisions, and many will be willing him on in his bid to do so.