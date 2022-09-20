What’s former Stoke City favourite Rory Delap up to these days?

Rory Delap’s career spanned almost two decades, with the Irishman appearing for a host of Premier League sides.

Delap initially established himself in Carlisle United’s first-team after impressing in the club’s youth set-up. Although becoming an adopted Cumbrian in his formative years, Delap was actually born to Irish parents in the West Midlands.

It wasn’t long before Delap’s performances in the lower reaches of the professional English pyramid alerted the interest of more distinguished suitors. Derby County parted with over £250,000 to take him to Pride Park in 1997, where Delap enjoyed a successful four-year stint. A year into his contract with the Rams, he would earn the first of 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Southampton paid a club-record £5.4million to secure the versatile midfielder’s services in July 2001. Delap quickly adapted to life on the south coast, and played over 150 times in a five-year spell, helping the Saints to an FA Cup Final appearance and subsequent place in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup.

A challenging ten months at Sunderland followed, which saw Delap fall out of favour under former international teammate Roy Keane. A lack of playing time resulted in him being loaned out to Stoke City; a move that would come to define the success of his playing career.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Despite breaking his leg in his home debut, Delap was handed a permanent contract by Welshman Tony Pulis midway through the same campaign. Soon, a catapulting long-throw began terrorising many a top flight defences, with sides unable to cope with the flat, lengthy trajectory of his throws. Unsurprisingly, Delap became an integral part of Pulis’ set-up, earning 208 of his 359 top-flight appearances with the Staffordshire club.

After turning 36, the midfield ace began to drop the divisions in the hunt for first-team football, hanging up his boots after brief cameos at Barnsley and Burton Albion.

So, what’s Delap up to these days?

Since calling time on his playing career, Delap has assumed a number of coaching roles.

In 2015, he returned to Derby County to coach the club’s U15 outfit, before taking control of the U21’s less than twelve months later. During his tenure with County’s most senior youth squad, Delap steered his side to the Premier League Division 2 title.

The Irishman then found himself back at Stoke City, supporting manager Gary Rowett in a first-team coaching capacity. He’s now outlived several bosses whilst in this role, and even took the reins for a week as caretaker manager after the departure of Nathan Jones in November 2019.

At the beginning of this season, Delap’s son Liam signed for Stoke City on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City. His signature came ten years to the day since his father made his last appearance for the club.