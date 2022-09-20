What is former Portsmouth favourite Pedro Mendes up to these days?

Pedro Mendes spent two years at Portsmouth, building a reputation as a fan favourite.

Mendes, now aged 43, began his career playing for his local club of Vitória Guimarães in Portugal. He spent a total of five years there before earning a permanent move to Porto, then managed by Jose Mourinho. Throughout his 26 games with the Portuguese giants, Mendes managed to win three trophies including the domestic league title and the Champions League.

His move to England was brought about with a switch to White Hart Lane, before he signed for Pompey in 2006. The central midfielder became a big part of Portsmouth’s relegation fight and the season after he managed to win the FA Cup in 2008 with the south coast team, starting at Wembley in the 1-0 win.

Mendes eventually left Portsmouth to join Rangers. In a recent interview earlier this year, Mendes revealed the reason for his move to Rangers was an attempt to help the club return to domestic and European success.

His career then returned to Portugal, before ending following spells with Sporting Lisbon and back where it all began at Vitória Guimarães.

In 2012, the year he retired, Mendes joined the Portsmouth Supporters Trust in their attempt to regain ownership of the club following their turmoil.

So what’s Mendes up to these days?

Mendes didn’t opt to go for the coaching route like many former professionals. Instead, the 11-cap Portuguese international joined a footballing agency MNM Sports Management – the agency seems to have a big presence in Mendes’ native Portugal.

It is believed Mendes played a part in Rangers’ appointment of Pedro Caixinha and whilst the Portuguese manager didn’t last long at the Ibrox, it shows Mendes’ still has a big pull with his former clubs.

Whilst Mendes’ agency hasn’t had any link with Portsmouth as of yet, the former player can sometimes be seen featuring on their social media sites, reminding fans of the success he played a part in delivering.