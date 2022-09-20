Watford loan players: Which have options to buy and will the club make their stays permanent?

Watford suffered yet another relegation from the Premier League last season, with proceedings this season having been slow.

Rob Edwards came in as manager over the summer, but he’s endured a pretty slow start to the season so far.

The Hornets looked pretty formidable in the opening stages of the season but going into this international break they sit in 10th, having won just one of their last seven in the league.

Watford made some decent signings in the summer, with some arriving on loan. But do Watford have any options to buy their loan players permanently?

Keinan Davis

It was recently revealed that Watford have an option to make Davis’ loan move from Aston Villa permanent.

The Athletic say that Watford have an option to buy the striker for between £10illion and £15million, with Davis having netted once in his opening four games for Watford.

But whether or not the Hornets will spend that much on Davis remains to be seen – it could be dependent on promotion, or the Hornets might be tempted into making a purchase if he can go on to score a number of goals this season.

Hamza Choudhury

Watford seemingly came out of nowhere to seal the loan capture of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

He was wanted by a handful of Championship sides but the Hornets landed him, and he’s since featured eight times in the league for Edwards’ side.

And Daily Mail previously revealed that Watford have an option to buy the midfielder, but whether that might be dependent on Leicester staying in the Premier League remains to be seen.

Hassane Kamara

There was a bit of controversy surrounding Kamara’s sale from Watford to Udinese. The 28-year-old was sold to sister club Udinese for £16million and loaned straight back to Watford, with Udinese not having an option to recall him.

And there seems to be no buy-back option for the Hornets either.

Kortney Hause

Defender Hause arrived on loan from Aston Villa towards the end of the summer transfer window. But unlike Davis’ loan deal, there’s no suggestions that Watford have an option to buy the centre-back at the end of this season.

Hause has featured three times for Watford in the Championship so far this season.