The season so far for Blackburn Rovers: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a decent start to the 2022/23 campaign, with the Jon Dahl Tomasson era getting off to a promising start after he replaced Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn Rovers currently occupy 7th place, sitting just outside the play-off spots.

They’ve lost some ground on the serious promotion contenders after five wins and five losses in 10 games, but the early stages of Tomasson’s reign at Ewood Park makes for decent reading after a summer of change both on and off the pitch.

An important and busy run awaits after the international break before the Championship season goes on hold for the World Cup.

With a break in the action, we take the opportunity to look at the season so far for Blackburn Rovers…

Standout players?

Summer signing Dom Hyam has made a good impression in the early stages of his Blackburn Rovers career, while Daniel Ayala has also proven a standout at the back alongside academy graduate Scott Wharton.

Ryan Hedges looks to be finding his feet after a relatively slow start to life with the club too. Lewis Travis has impressed more when played in his natural role in the middle of the park too, filling in on the right at times.

Youngsters Adam Wharton and Ashley Phillips deserve a mention too, looking impressive in their first-team breakthroughs.

Areas to improve?

While there are positives, there have obviously been some areas Tomasson will have been demanding more from.

At times, there’s been a lack of cohesiveness as a unit, though that should come with time as the squad continues to settle into the new system of play. Fans have also been left wanting more in front of goal at times too, with Brereton Diaz (four) and Travis (two) the only players to have scored more than once.

There’s a need for some consistency as well. Rovers are yet to draw a single game this season, so turning some of their defeats into ties should help them make some progress further up the table.

January agenda?

Leading up to January and throughout the window, it would not be a surprise if Chilean forward Brereton Diaz is at the centre of attention once again.

If an agreement isn’t reached before January, it could be the time for Blackburn Rovers to cash in when they have the chance before losing him for nothing either on a pre-contract basis or at the end of the season.

In terms of incomings, another addition at right-back/wing-back wouldn’t go amiss. Callum Brittain is the main option but after him, Hayden Carter and Lewis Travis have had to fill in.

Another centre-back could be beneficial too, although the current backline have impressed when all available and late addition Clinton Mola is still to return from injury.