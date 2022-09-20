Sunderland’s season so far: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Sunderland have returned to the Championship in style.

The Black Cats are going into the first international break inside the play-off positions and whilst it is still early days, life under Tony Mowbray has fans excited for what the future could hold.

Their schedule heats up in October as teams fight it out before the campaign comes to another halt in November for the World Cup.

Here, we take the chance to look at Sunderland’s season so far…

Standout players?

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman have implemented a refreshing transfer policy since moving to the north east.

As a result of this, players like Jack Clarke, Daniel Ballard and Dennis Cirkin have departed Premier League sides to join Sunderland in the past few windows.

Clarke looks the real deal so far this season. The former Spurs man is a tricky winger with a yard of pace about him. He’s enjoyed a good return so far and if he can tidy up a couple of areas of his game, his future at Sunderland could be a very successful one.

And it would be impossible to not mention Ross Stewart who, after scoring 26 League One goals last season, has registered five in the Championship already. The Scotsman has taken to the league like a duck to water and his recent injury only highlights his importance to the team.

Honourable mentions should go to experienced players in Corry Evans, Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard.

Areas to improve?

Sunderland could easily look back at their three draws and three defeats and think that, in another world, they might still be unbeaten. Their dropped points against Coventry City and QPR prove that when at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have no need to absorb as much pressure as they do in the final moments of games.

Sometimes a weak pass or a silly error allows teams to dominate the final 10 or 15 minutes and this is something that really isn’t necessary. If Sunderland maintained their pressure against QPR there’s not a chance they would’ve dropped those points, but a lot of the squad still lack experience at this level and that game management will come with time.

January agenda?

Whilst the recruitment strategy has its positives, weaknesses are still visible.

Sunderland lack depth in some key areas, primarily in the striking department. Recent knocks to Stewart and Ellis Simms have left Mowbray having to start games with no recognised striker on the pitch. This is something that, if left unaddressed, could hinder Sunderland in the latter stages of the season.

Speakman could also do with adding depth to the full-back area especially and whilst the youth are currently performing well, one or two more experienced heads could go a long way in the dressing room.