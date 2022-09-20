Sunderland’s loan players: Which have options to buy and will the club make their stays permanent?

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to life back in the Championship, currently sitting in 5th place of the table.

And despite an unexpected managerial change, the Black Cats remain on track.

Tony Mowbray has come in and given Sunderland fans renewed hope of their club staying in the Championship this season, and they might yet be in with a chance of challenging for a spot in the top-six.

His side go into this international break having lost just one of their last four in the league and having scored five in their last two – both without star striker Ross Stewart.

It comes after a strong summer transfer window with several joining on permanent deals and loan deals. But do Sunderland have the option to buy any of their loan players?

Amad Diallo

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t seem like Sunderland have an option to buy Diallo from Manchester United.

The Red Devils spent big on the Ivorian winger last year and he looks like a real prospect. With Sunderland this season he could really shine and become a key player for Mowbray’s side.

Edouard Michut

Sunderland brought in Michut on loan from PSG towards the end of the summer transfer, and the club do have an option to make his stay permanent.

Sunderland Echo reported that the Black Cats have an option – not an obligation – to make Michut’s stay permanent at the end of this season, and they say that reports in France put the fee ‘around the five million euros mark’.

It’s certainly a lot of money for a Championship club. The Black Cats do seem to have spending money under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus though, and if Michut performs well and Sunderland can perhaps make a significant player sale, or even earn promotion, then a permanent deal for Michut could materialise.

Ellis Simms

Simms is on loan at the Stadium of Light for the season, and he’s so far scored three in eight Championship outings for the club.

He’s spent a lot of time out on loan in recent seasons and given his lack of game time at Everton, many might have thought that the Toffees would be open to selling him if he’s not in their plans.

But there are no reports revealing that Sunderland have any kind of option to buy the 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a toe injury.