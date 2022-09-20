Stoke City and Norwich City stars forced to withdraw from international squad through injury blows

Stoke City’s Jacob Brown and Norwich City man Grant Hanley have both been forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad, it has been confirmed.

Stoke City and Norwich City men Brown and Hanley have both been regulars in the international scene.

Halifax-born Brown earned his first call-up to the Tartan Army last season after switching his allegiance. He’s gone on to play five times since, though he’s still searching for his first goal for Steve Clarke’s side.

As for Canaries captain Hanley, he’s been a regular since making is debut way back in May 2011. He has notched up a total of 45 caps, maintaining his place as a regular at the heart of defence.

Both were called up for Scotland’s upcoming games against Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland.

However, it was confirmed by the national team’s official Twitter page on Monday night that both had been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Brown sat out of Stoke City’s last outing against QPR through the unknown injury, while Hanley had to receive injections to play through a shoulder injury in Norwich City’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Fingers crossed…

Brown and Hanley have been mainstays for Stoke City and Norwich City respectively in the early stages of the season, so it will be hoped their respective blows don’t keep them sidelined for too long.

It will be hoped the break in action can ensure they are ready and raring to go for when Championship football returns at the start of next month, though it remains to be seen what the extent of their injuries are.

Brown has two goals in 10 games for the Potters so far this season, while Hanley has kept three clean sheets and laid on one assist in 10 outings.