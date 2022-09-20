Southampton casting eyes over 16-year-old Reading prodigy

Reading starlet Princewill Ehibhatiomhan is currently on trial with Premier League side Southampton, as per a report from the Southern Daily Echo.

Reading have seen a whole host of young players from their academy feature in and around the first-team in recent seasons.

Their shortage of senior players has seen them call on youngsters before, with the likes of Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez, Jahmari Clark and Mamadi Camara all looking as though they have bright futures ahead of them with the Royals.

However, some have been lost to other clubs, with Southampton now casting their eyes over one of the Championship club’s starlets.

As per a report from the Southern Daily Echo, Reading 16-year-old Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, the younger brother of striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, is currently on trial with the Saints.

He scored in a recent outing for Southampton’s U18s against Crystal Palace last week.

One to watch?

The young attacker has proven prolific for Reading’s U18s, managing seven goals in 14 games while operating through the middle or out on the left-hand side in the U18 Premier League.

The fact Ehibhatiomhan has emerged on Southampton’s radar is a telling factor too.

The Saints have brought a whole host of young players through their ranks across the years, though it remains to be seen if they make a move for the Reading youngster as he bids to impress on the south coast.

Reading will surely hope a player of his promise can be retained at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but it awaits to be seen if interest can be fended off. They would be in line for a fee for Ehibhatiomhan if Southampton make an offer, so this could be a situation to keep an eye on.