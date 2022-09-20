Sheffield Wednesday loan man ‘open’ to permanent move from Championship club

Sheffield Wednesday loan man Reece James has said he would be open to joining the Owls permanently from Blackpool in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday added defender James to their ranks as part of their busy summer window ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, the 28-year-old defender has played seven times across all competitions, operating as both a centre-back and a left-back as Darren Moore’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign.

As often is the case with loan deals, it has led to questions over the possibility of keeping James on a long-term basis.

Now, the Blackpool loanee has answered those queries, telling Yorkshire Live that he would be open to joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis if the opportunity arose.

He spoke highly of his time with the Owls to date, expressing his desire to help get them back into the Championship, saying

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I want to keep doing as best I can to help the team and try get this club back to where it belongs, which is in the division above.

“We’ve got to do as well as we can.

“If things progress from there for me on a personal note, it’s something I’d definitely be open to and happy to have a conversation about. We have to take it game by game, we have to get things done before anything can really be spoken about on those terms.”

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Promising words from James…

While Sheffield Wednesday fans will love to hear the Blackpool loanee showing an interest in a permanent stay, his focus on on-pitch matters and the club’s bid to return to the Championship can only be a good thing.

After last season’s play-off heartbreak, promotion is the target for Moore and co this season, and with the squad assembled, it will be nothing but a disappointment if they don’t make it back up to the second-tier this season.

There’s stiff competition, but James and co’s focus on the task at hand rather than external circumstances should only help them in their bid for promotion.

James’ Blackpool deal runs out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and there was no mention of an option to make the move permanent upon his temporary arrival.