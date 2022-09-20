QPR’s loan players: Which have options to buy and will the R’s make their stays permanent?

QPR bolstered well over the summer, utilising the transfer market to their advantage and seeing the results immediately.

Michael Beale’s QPR currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table after a goalless draw v Stoke City at the weekend.

The R’s are looking good, with Beale having a strong squad at his disposal owing to a shrewd summer transfer window.

His side made several loan signings, and here we discuss whether each of them have an option to buy and whether QPR will decide to make their stays permanent…

Tyler Roberts

QPR signed Tyler Roberts on loan from Leeds United early in the summer. The Welshman was something of a marquee signing for QPR and he’s been a useful addition so far.

Goals are proving hard to come by, with Roberts having just the one to his name so far. But the Leeds United man is still reaching full fitness and when he’s there, he’ll be a dangerous option for Beale.

A report from LeedsLive earlier in the summer said that QPR have an option, not an obligation, to buy Roberts from Leeds United on a permanent deal for a fee of £4.5million.

QPR aren’t big spenders. It seems unlikely that the R’s will pay that much for Roberts unless they earn promotion, and unless Roberts goes on to score a number of goals this season.

Taylor Richards

Richards is another name who made the move from the Premier League to QPR in the summer. The midfielder joined on loan from Brighton but he’s so far featured just once for the R’s, after picking up a serious thigh injury earlier in the season.

He’s expected back some time after the international break and he’ll have some impressing to do if he’s to earn a permanent move to the club.

West London Sport say that the Brighton man ‘joined the R’s with a view to a permanent move’. But what this actually means might be something of a gray area – QPR and Brighton might have some kind of gentlemen’s agreement to make Richards’ stay permanent, or it might just mean that the two club would be willing to discuss it at the end of the season, should both feel necessary.

Ethan Laird

Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird joined QPR on loan later on in the summer transfer window.

He’s since slotted into Beale’s defence and he’s instantly become a hit with the fans, who probably won’t be surprised to hear that there’s no suggestion of QPR having an option to make his stay permanent.

Tim Iroegbunam

And the same goes for Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam, who is also held in high regards at his parent club.

He joined later in the transfer window as well, and he too has made a strong start to life at QPR. But like Laird, there’s no suggestion of QPR being able to make his stay permanent at the end of the campaign.

The R’s return to action against Bristol City at the start of next month.