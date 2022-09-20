Player released by Bolton Wanderers this summer closing in on League One transfer

Bolton Wanderers’ former striker Nathan Delfouneso is close to being offered a deal by Accrington Stanley, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Bolton Wanderers made the decision to part ways with experienced forward Delfouneso at the end of last season.

The former Aston Villa youngster had approached the end of his contract at the University of Bolton Stadium and left after two years with the club. He had fallen down the pecking order under Ian Evatt, spending the second half of last season on loan with Bradford City.

Delfouneso remains without a club at the moment, though as per Nixon, that could change soon.

Accrington Stanley are said to be close to offering the 31-year-old a contract as John Coleman looks to further bolster his attacking ranks, and Delfouneso would be a cheap way to do so rather than waiting until the January transfer window to add another fresh face.

In need of another option…

Accrington Stanley had no natural senior strikers available for their win over Cheltenham Town, with central midfielder Tommy Leigh filling in at the top of the pitch as they emerged 1-0 victors.

Delfouneso is about as experienced as it gets in the Football League, so he will know exactly what to expect from the level.

He has 154 third-tier appearances to his name, also playing 119 times in the Championship. He should be a solid option but it will be hoped that he doesn’t need too much time to get back up to speed after a few months without a club.

A move to Accrington Stanley sees him remain in League One though, so he’ll be looking to prove he still has goals in him as he extends his lengthy senior career.