Out of work ex-Sunderland boss rebuffed recent Hartlepool United approach, report reveals

Hartlepool United made a failed approach to former Sunderland boss Jack Ross before bringing Keith Curle in as interim manager, the Sunderland Echo has reported.

Hartlepool United’s summer appointment of Paul Hartley failed to reap the rewards anyone would have hoped for.

A winless start to the season has left the Pools in the League Two relegation zone and now, Scottish boss Hartley has been relieved of his duties any Victoria Park after a matter of months.

No time has been wasted in bringing in an interim replacement though, with the experienced Curle taking the reigns.

However, as per the Sunderland Echo, it has been revealed that Hartlepool United made an approach to former Sunderland and Dundee United boss Jack Ross over the vacant post in the north east.

He was first eyed earlier this summer before Hartley’s appointment but again, Ross has rebuffed the chance to become the club’s manager.

An ambitious approach…

Although Ross struggled in his recent stint as Dundee United boss, it would have been a real surprise to see the 46-year-old drop down to League Two after previously enjoying respectable stays with St. Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian.

It would have been a real step in the right direction after the Hartley appointment didn’t pay off.

However, after being knocked back by Ross, Curle will now look to steady the ship.

A permanent appointment will be in the sights of chairman Raj Singh and Hartlepool United, but it remains to be seen just who that will be. Curle may well want to stake a claim for a permanent role of his own too, so it will be interesting to see just how the situation pans out over the coming weeks.