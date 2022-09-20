Middlesbrough’s loan players: Which have options to buy and will the club make their stays permanent?

Middlesbrough sit in the relegation places after a torrid start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side have taken just 10 points from their opening 10 games of the season.

They find themselves in 22nd despite making a real effort in the summer transfer window, signing 11 new players with four of those signings being temporary ones.

But do Boro have the option to buy any of their loan players at the end of this season?

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt to Middlesbrough seemed like a surprise move at the time. West Brom have stocked up on central players this summer, leaving Mowatt out-of-favour, but he’s yet to really shine for Boro.

The midfielder has played eight times for Middlesrough in the Championship, and there’s nothing to suggest that Boro have the option to make his stay permanent, with Steve Bruce seemingly having future plans for Mowatt at West Brom.

Zack Steffen

Steffen joined on loan from Manchester City during the summer. The American has since featured six times in the Championship, battling with fellow summer signing Liam Roberts for the no.1 spot.

But there’s no indication that Boro have an option to buy Steffen from Manchester City at the end of this season – he’s under contract at the Etihad until 2025.

Rodrigo Muniz

Fulham striker Muniz is someone who Boro have wanted for a long time. They finally got their man in the summer transfer window, but they had to settle for a loan deal.

The Brazilian has netted twice in his opening five Championship outings for Boro and is proving to be an important player.

Unfortunately for Boro though, there’s no reports suggesting that Boro have any kind of option to buy the striker, which is unsurprising given the fact that Fulham paid a reported fee of £7.8million for him last year.

Ryan Giles

Giles is a youngster held in high regards at parent club Wolves, and it doesn’t seem like Middlesbrough have an option to buy the 22-year-old.

He’s been in decent form so far this season, featuring 10 times in the Championship and claiming three assists already.

Boro then seemingly have no options to buy any of their loan players, which is surprising given that many Championship clubs have options to buy their loan players.

Wilder and Middlesbrough made a real effort in the summer transfer market in a bid for promotion, which is so far failing.