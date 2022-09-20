‘I need to be careful what I say’ – Cardiff City summer signing reacts to shock Morison sacking

Cardiff City winger Callum O’Dowda has made no secret of his disappointment after the club decided to sack manager Steve Morison.

Cardiff City’s summer saw manager Morison lead a significant rebuild in South Wales.

There was a hefty turnover of players, moving on some of the deadwood while bringing a whole host of new additions in. The signings looked to be impressive additions for both the present and the future, even if it hasn’t clicked quite yet this season.

Many were of the belief that Morison had the Bluebirds moving in the right direction again despite the difficult form to start the season, but the club made the surprise decision to part ways with him last week.

It’s a move that shocked many and left fans disappointment, with winger O’Dowda among them.

Speaking in a press conference while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (quotes via Wales Online), the Irishman moved to express his disappointment, saying

“I’m disappointed.

“I felt we as players owed a lot to Steve Morison. He was the one that did it for me, he was the one that got it over the line.

“I need to be careful what I say, but I’m quite disappointed with it all. But I guess, that’s football.”

What now?

If there’s one consolation, it’s that the international break will give the Cardiff City hierarchy the chance to make some good progress in their search for a new boss before Championship action returns at the start of October.

It will be a decision Vincent Tan and co have to get right. Fans have been understandably surprised by the decision to relieve Morison of his duties, so the new boss will have to be an instant success to prove their decision to sack Morison right.

They will be tasked with building on the foundations Morison has provided and, seemingly most importantly, lifting the Bluebirds away from the relegation zone sooner rather than later.