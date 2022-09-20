Heckingbottom reveals Oli McBurnie injury as Sheffield United casualties pile up

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that striker Oli McBurnie is ‘carrying a little groin strain’ ahead of this month’s international fixtures.

Sheffield United have had a lengthy injury list for the past year or so. Heckingbottom has constantly been dealing with new injury blows, with Anel Ahmedhodzic the latest and biggest blow for the Blades.

He’s reportedly sustained a thigh injury and will miss at least four weeks of action, but McBurnie is also said to be carrying a knock.

Heckingbottom recently told ExaminerLive that in-form striker McBurnie is struggling with a groin injury, saying:

“Oli Mac is carrying a little groin strain, so hopefully we can get him better for the 29th and hopefully he’s in a better place than he is now.”

The striker has scored four goals in eight Championship outings so far this season, coming back to form after a tough few years with the Blades.

His recent injury is another cruel blow to the Blades who have had no luck with injuries in recent times, but Heckingbottom was able to welcome Billy Sharp back during the last outing v Preston North End.

Injuries piling up, can Sheffield United maintain form?

With Ahmedhodzic set to be on the sidelines for a while, Sheffield United’s defensive form may well take a hit.

And now with McBurnie looking set for a spell on the sidelines, albeit a short one, the Blades’ attacking momentum might dwindle.

They went into the international break on the back of four-straight wins and they’ve kept clean sheets in all of those.

Sheffield United have been playing well despite a number of injuries, but injuries to both Ahmedhodzic and McBurnie are big ones, and Heckingbottom will surely be wondering how his side will maintain their current form.

The Blades return to action against Birmingham City at the start of next month.