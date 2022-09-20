Ex-Chelsea coach and 45-year-old among those keen on Cardiff City job, reporter reveals

Cardiff City’s vacant managerial post is of interest to both Jody Morris and Veljko Paunovic, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Cardiff City’s decision to sack manager Steve Morison has left many surprised.

The former Millwall striker steadied the ship in his time as caretaker boss and proved himself deserving of a chance in the role on a long-term basis. He was backed in the summer too, leading a significant rebuild of the playing squad in South Wales.

However, despite many believing he was deserving of more time, the Bluebirds made the decision to sack Morison last week.

Now, with the club manageress, speculation has begun over who will be the next boss at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Amid the rumours, reporter Witcoop has stated on Twitter that former Chelsea assistant manager Morris has expressed his interest in the vacant post, while another ‘planning’ to throw his name into the hat is former Reading boss Paunovic.

Two intriguing contenders…

It remains to be seen just how Cardiff City’s managerial hunt pans out, but Morris and Paunovic make for two interesting options.

Morris has only worked as an assistant manager in his time in senior football. He was Frank Lampard’s no.2 at both Chelsea and Derby County, working as U18s boss at Stamford Bridge from 2016 to 2018 too. The 43-year-old has been out of work since Lampard’s sacking in January 2021.

Paunovic is also out of work as it stands, remaining so after his Reading departure in February 2021.

The job with the Royals was only his second senior role, previously spending four years in charge of Chicago Fire after managing Serbia’s U18, U19 and U20 teams from October 2012 to June 2015.

They’re two names that might not have been at the top of supporters’ lists, but with both seemingly interested, they could be two contenders to keep an eye on.