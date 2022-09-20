Emerging report claims that Sheffield United’s Ahmedhodzic is set for spell on the sidelines

Emerging reports claim that Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is set spend four weeks on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury.

Ahmedhodzic, 23, is due to feature for Bosnia and Herzegovina during this month’s international break, in their Nations League fixtures v Montenegro and Romania.

But an emerging report from Bosnian website nfsbih.ba says that Ahmedhodzic ‘will miss this national team’s action due to injury’.

Their report goes on to mention that the Sheffield United man ‘will be absent from the pitch for at least 4 weeks due to the rupture of the flat muscle of the anterior thigh’.

There’s no suggestion in the British press that Ahmedhodzic has picked up said injury, but the above report comes from the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation.

Ahmedhodzic was a marquee signing for the Blades in the summer transfer window and he’s immediately become a key player for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The centre-back has featured nine times in the Championship so far this season, scoring three and helping his side up into 1st place going into this month’s international break.

Ahmedhodzic injury – what now?

Fans will be waiting on an official update from a more local reporter or from the club itself. But this above report makes for pretty grim reading and the Blades may yet be without their star centre-back for the next month or so.

It would be a huge blow to Sheffield United who already have a lengthy injury list, with defenders in particular currently thin on the ground at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have kept four clean sheets in their last four league outings and Ahmedhodzic’s presence in the defence is of course a huge factor behind that, so Heckingbottom will be weary of his side’s form tailing off should Ahmedhodzic be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Sheffield United return to action v Birmingham City at the start of next month.