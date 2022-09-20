Doncaster Rovers’ stance on potential loan exit for midfielder revealed

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has insisted midfielder Liam Ravenhill will not be going out on loan despite his limited game time in the early stages of the season.
Doncaster Rovers youngster Ravenhill was named in the starting XI for the club’s opening game of the season against Bradford City.
It marked his ninth senior appearance for the club but after picking up an early yellow card, Ravenhill was subbed off only 15 minutes in. He hasn’t featured in the league since, finding his only action in the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup.
However, despite the young midfielder’s limited game time, it seems there are no plans for a loan exit.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, manager McSheffrey has stated that he sees a place for Ravenhill in his plans. He confirmed plans to start him in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash with Lincoln City, saying
“We see a role for Liam.
“He’s been unfortunate that he’s not got more time, but that’s football.
“Sometimes you are going to have periods where you’re not getting the minutes you want, but Liam will feature on Tuesday from the start.”
The right decision?
Ravenhill already has a good amount of first-team experience under his belt having spent time out on loan with Matlock Town, Telford United and Mickleover Sports. Those temporary spells combined with his first-team game time with Doncaster Rovers have provided him a solid foundation to develop on.
However, his recent minutes with Rovers won’t fill many with confidence that he’s going to have a consistent role to play.
Cup outings are all well and good, but games against U21 teams and often weakened EFL sides in the EFL Trophy may not do an awful lot if he’s not going to get a decent amount of League Two action.
It remains to be seen if Ravenhill can force his way back into McSheffrey’s side, but it might be one worth re-assessing sooner rather than later if not.