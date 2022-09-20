Doncaster Rovers’ stance on potential loan exit for midfielder revealed

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has insisted midfielder Liam Ravenhill will not be going out on loan despite his limited game time in the early stages of the season.

Doncaster Rovers youngster Ravenhill was named in the starting XI for the club’s opening game of the season against Bradford City.

It marked his ninth senior appearance for the club but after picking up an early yellow card, Ravenhill was subbed off only 15 minutes in. He hasn’t featured in the league since, finding his only action in the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup.

However, despite the young midfielder’s limited game time, it seems there are no plans for a loan exit.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, manager McSheffrey has stated that he sees a place for Ravenhill in his plans. He confirmed plans to start him in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash with Lincoln City, saying

“He’s been unfortunate that he’s not got more time, but that’s football.