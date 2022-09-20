Burnley’s loan players: Which have options to buy and will the club make their stays permanent?

Burnley have enjoyed a strong start to life under Vincent Kompany, who sees his side sitting in 4th place of the Championship table entering this international break.

Burnley started off fairly slow, but they went into this two week break unbeaten in seven and having won three of their last five.

The Clarets look like they’re ready to challenge for promotion this season, coming after a busy summer in the transfer market.

A total of 16 new players arrived, with a few of those being loan players. But do Burnley have options to buy any of their loan players?

Nathan Tella

Tella has proved to be one of Burnley’s best signings so far this season. The Southampton man has scored three in eight Championship appearances for the Clarets, but Kompany previously revealed that his side wouldn’t have been able to afford Tella on a permanent basis – they could only do a loan deal.

There’s no suggestion that Burnley have an option to buy Tella, and given Kompany’s comments on the 23-year-old, it doesn’t seem likely that there would be an option to buy.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Another impressive player for Burnley so far this season is Harwood-Bellis. The man on loan from Manchester City has linked up with Kompany for a second time after his short stint with Anderlecht last season, and the centre-back has impressed.

And whilst there’s no suggestion that Burnley have an option to buy Tella, it’s been stated clearly that Burnley do not have an option to buy Harwood-Bellis, who looks like one for the future at Manchester City.

Jordan Beyer

Beyer joined late on in the summer transfer window, arriving on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He made his debut v Preston and came into the starting XI to face Bristol City last time out, where he put in an impressive performance.

And a previous report from The Athletic says that Burnley have an option to buy the German, depending on promotion.

He could yet be a keen signing for Kompany if he can steer the Clarets to an immediate return to the top flight this season.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Ian Maatsen

Maatsen was the scorer of Burnley’s first goal this season, coming in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season.

But the Chelsea man has been involved somewhat sparingly since, having missed three games in August through suspension and having not played a full 90 minutes since.

There’s nothing to suggest that Burnley have an option or obligation to buy the Dutchman, who looks like a prospect that Chelsea might want to keep for the future.

Halil Dervisoglu

Dervisoglu is Burnley’s final loan player. He joined on a season-long stay from Brentford and made his debut as a late substitute in the last outing v Bristol City.

The youngster is out-of-favour at Brentford but remains a player with potential, and again, there’s no suggestion that Burnley have an option to buy the Turkish striker.

He could yet become a key player for Kompany, but with Jay Rodriguez performing well at the moment it could keep Dervisoglu on the bench.