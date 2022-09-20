Brereton Diaz latest: Blackburn Rovers star to be watched on international duty with three La Liga suitors revealed

Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz will be watched by Villareal, Valencia and Celta Vigo while on international duty with Chile, the Daily Mail has reported.

Blackburn Rovers managed to hold onto Brereton Diaz throughout the summer transfer window when many might have thought that he was destined for a summer exit.

It wasn’t for the want of trying from other clubs either. Premier League and La Liga sides were consistently linked, but he has remained at Ewood Park and continued his form in the early stages of this season.

However, it seems the links aren’t done there, with the Chilean forward’s future still very much in the air.

The Daily Mail has reported that La Liga mainstays Villareal, Valencia and Celta Vigo are among the Spanish sides who will scout Brereton Diaz during his international duty with Chile. La Rojas are playing against Morocco in Barcelona, providing them the perfect chance to cast their eyes over the Blackburn Rovers standout.

No respite…

The end of the summer transfer window hasn’t spelled the end of the transfer speculation for Blackburn Rovers and Brereton Diaz.

His contract is up at the end of this season so the Spanish clubs keen can make pre-contract moves in January if a new deal isn’t agreed. Unless the forward pens a new deal, it seems unlikely that the speculation will stop any time soon, and the longer a contract goes unsigned, the more confident the interested parties may grow.

For now though, Brereton Diaz’s focus will be firmly on on-pitch matters, be it back in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers or on International duty with Chile.