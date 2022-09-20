Blackburn Rovers’ loan players: Which have options to buy and will the club make their stays permanent?

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a strong, albeit inconsistent start to the new season under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table.

They’ve picked up 15 points in their opening 10 games, winning five and losing five, but looking like early top-six contenders nevertheless.

It comes after a bit of a summer rebuild at the club following Tony Mowbray’s exit, with Tomasson arriving alongside the club’s new Director of Football Gregg Broughton.

The pair oversaw a decent summer transfer window, but what about the club’s loan players – do Blackburn Rovers have the option to buy any of them, and will they?

Tyler Morton

Perhaps understandably, there seems to be no indication that Blackburn Rovers have an option or an obligation to buy Morton on a permanent basis from Liverpool.

The midfielder is another name who’s held in high regards at Anfield but who’s been allowed to develop his game at Ewood Park.

He’s so far impressed, featuring nine times in the Championship already this season and proving to be a useful player for Tomasson.

George Hirst

But Blackburn reportedly do have an option to buy on loan Leicester City striker Hirst.

A report from Lancashire Telegraph previously said that Hirst’s loan deal is ‘understood to include an option to buy’, with Rovers having previously been ‘knocked back in their attempts to sign Hirst on a permanent deal’.

The 23-year-old has featured three times in the Championship so far. He’s yet to score, having only started one of his three games for the club, but he looks lively and he could yet become an important player for Tomasson if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves the club in January.

Clinton Mola

The former Chelsea man joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Stuttgart late in the summer transfer window, and reports say that Rovers have an option to buy the 21-year-old.

He’s featured just once in the Championship so far, coming off the bench late on in the game v Watford.

Mola missed the last game through injury, but we should see plenty more of him over the course of the campaign and if he can impress Tomasson and co, then there should be no reason why Rovers wouldn’t look into making his stay a permanent one.