‘A few clubs were asking’ – 22-year-old makes admission regarding Sunderland loan exit

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond has admitted he knew a loan was going to be his best option if he wasn’t going to get regular game time at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland academy graduate Diamond has headed out on loan again for the 2022/23 campaign.

After successful stays with Harrogate Town, some thought he might be afforded a chance at regular game time with the Black Cats. However, when it became clear that wouldn’t be the case, Diamond completed a temporary move to Lincoln City.

His life at Sincil Bank has got off to a perfect start too. A hat-trick in last weekend’s romping 6-3 win over Bristol City means he has four goals in as many games for the Imps.

Now, Diamond has opened up on his summer decision to exit the Stadium of Light again.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the 22-year-old stated he always had a loan exit in mind if he wasn’t going to get the game time he desired back at Sunderland. Here’s what he had to say:

“I always kind of knew that if I wasn’t going to play that I didn’t want to kind of sit around

“I think a loan was the best option if I wasn’t going to play. I gave my all in pre-season then I think it just kind of came to a point where I was looking and a few clubs were asking what was happening.

“When it came to the first game of the season and I wasn’t in the squad or anything it was kind of a question of when would be the right time.”

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

The right move…

Wherever Diamond was to end up, game time had to be the priority.

He looks as though he’ll be getting that at Lincoln City too. His versatility has already seen him deployed all across the front three, starting in all three of the Imps’ League One games since his arrival.

Back-to-back wins has the Imps on track and with Diamond scoring in both games, he’s on his way to becoming a firm favourite among the home faithful at Sincil Bank.

It seemed the right time for a League One test after proving himself in League Two, so it will be hoped he can continue in this rich vein of form as he carries on his development away from Sunderland.