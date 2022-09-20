4 players West Brom should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

West Brom have only lost one of their last seven league fixtures. But the Baggies have only won one of those too.

Steve Bruce is a man under pressure right now, with his side slumped in 21st place of the Championship table.

Baggies fans are becoming unsettled with their side’s current fortunes and despite making a number of signings in the summer, the club might need more in January.

And January could be a good time for some to move on, either permanently or temporarily, and here we look at four players who West Brom should look to move on in the winter transfer window…

Matt Phillips – sell

Phillips has been a good servant to West Brom. But last season and so far this season, he’s not been up to scratch.

The Scot has featured nine times in the Championship so far this season with most of those outings coming as a substitute – he’s failed to make an impression coming off the bench and like others in this West Brom side, his time at the club looks to have become stale.

Kenneth Zohore – sell

The Danish striker has been out-of-favour at West Brom for some time now. He was named on the bench for the games against Wigan Athletic and Burnley earlier in the season but he didn’t come into the game, and he’s not featured in a matchday squad since.

Despite not having too many strikers at the club, removing Zohore form the wage bill would be a good January move for West Brom.

Reyes Clearly – loan

Young prospect Cleary recently signed a two-year professional contract with the Baggies, after a lot of talk about him leaving the club.

He’s only featured in the Carabao Cup this season, having yet to be involved in a matchday squad in the Championship – with game time looking limited for the remainder of the campaign, a loan move to a club lower down in the Football League might be a good idea.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Kyle Bartley – sell

The centre-back has been subject to criticism in recent weeks. He’s one of the old guard at West Brom who perhaps need to move on so that West Brom can usher in the next generation of Baggies, but whether or not anyone would want to bring in the 31-year-old remains to be seen.

But he’s under contract until next summer and so Bartley and West Brom might wait for his contract to expire before parting ways.