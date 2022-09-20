4 players Sheffield Wednesday should loan out or sell in January – do you agree?

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a decent start to the new season, with a host of new additions helping them to 4th place after nine games.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer saw Darren Moore really streamline his squad, removing any of the remaining deadwood and freeing up space for his own signings ahead of a push for promotion.

It means, hopefully, there won’t be much business to be done in January.

However, there are some players who could benefit from moves away, be them permanent or temporary.

Here, we select four Sheffield Wednesday players who should be sold or loaned out in the January transfer window…

Callum Paterson

Paterson’s versatility, experience and physical presence makes him a handy player to have around the club.

However, he’s mainly deployed as a striker by Moore and there are better options ahead of him in the pecking order.

Regular game time has been hard to come by for the Scot and he’s struggled to impress off the bench. The goals haven’t flowed in League One and with his deal up next summer, January could be a good time to cash in.

David Agbontohoma

Moore admitted towards the end of the window that promising youngster Agbontohoma was one player earmarked for a possible loan move in the summer before injury left him on the sidelines.

The former Arsenal and Southampton youngster has impressed in the Owls’ youth academy and many will be keen to see how he fares on the senior stage, so a winter loan could be beneficial for all.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Jaden Brown

23-year-old Brown has found game time hard to come by at Hillsborough, playing only seven minutes of League One football this season.

A goal and an assist in a Carabao Cup outing against Rochdale has shown what he can do on the left, but with Marvin Johnson the main main on that side and Reece James a capable back-up, Brown may struggle to break into the side.

Be it a loan or a permanent exit, a move could be the best for his development in January.

Ryan Galvin

Last on the list is academy graduate Galvin, who is currently out on loan with Maidstone United.

The loan only runs through until mid-November though, so come January, another loan move could be in the offing. He only made his debut for the National League side recently but he made a good impression on the left.

He’s one that has been knocking on the first-team door for a little while now, but a temporary stint in the EFL could be best before coming into Moore’s plans if he can continue to impress.