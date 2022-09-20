4 players QPR should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

QPR are shrewd operators in the transfer market, and the upcoming January transfer window could yet be crucial in their bid for promotion.

QPR made a number of keen signings in the summer, bringing in players such as Ethan Laird and Kenneth Paal who’ve both become key players in recent weeks.

Michael Beale’s side are sitting in the top-six as things stand and the upcoming January transfer window could yet determine whether or not they go on and really push for promotion this season.

But January could also be a good time for certain players to move on, and here we look at four players QPR should sell or loan out in January.

Mide Shodipo – loan

Despite struggling on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last time round, Shodipo was involved in QPR’s early games of this season.

He played four times in the Championship but he’s not featured in five now, having been left out of the last four matchday squads entirely.

Beale clearly sees something in Shodipo and so another loan move in January could be a good idea.

George Thomas – sell

Thomas is currently sidelined with injury. The Welshman has endured a difficult time with QPR since joining in 2020, having played in just one Championship match under Beale’s watch.

QPR have the option to extend his contract which expires next summer, but whether they will remains to be seen. A January sale could see QPR take whatever cash they can for the player who will surely be desperate for regular game time.

Sinclair Armstrong – loan

Armstrong is currently playing with the QPR B team. He was involved at the start of the season and he showed signs of promise, but Beale has left the Irishman out of his last two matchday squads in the Championship.

He spent time out on loan with the likes of Aldershot Town and Torquay United last season, but this time round, a Football League loan move might be a good idea for Armstrong.

Macauley Bonne – sell or loan

There’s a case for Bonne to be playing more this season, given Beale’s current lack of striking options.

But the striker remains out of the side and it’s doing himself or QPR no favours. He showed last time round with Ipswich Town that he can score goals in the Football League and so another loan move might be preferable, or a permanent sale if that’s what suits all parties.