4 players Middlesbrough should loan out or sell in January – do you agree?

Middlesbrough currently sit in 22nd place in the Championship. Their season has not started the way they would have liked nor how many would have expected and they could already be looking towards the January window.

Middlesbrough will likely be eyeing potential incomings to help strengthen their squad and boost their chances of pushing up the table.

However, they could also look to loan out or sell players around the first-team to free up wages, generate fees, bring in new players or give players on the peripheries valuable playing time elsewhere.

Here, we select four Middlesbrough players who should be sold or loaned out in the January transfer window…

Paddy McNair

Only Alex Mowatt and Marcus Forss have achieved a lower average rating on WhoScored this season for Boro. Although perhaps reactionary, previous interest in McNair could tempt them into a sale if their asking price is met.

It is clear manager Chris Wilder doesn’t know McNair’s best position, playing him on the right and left of a back-three and in midfield. Admittedly, this inconsistency won’t have helped, but a move elsewhere may seriously benefit the player.

Duncan Watmore

There were rumours that Wilder was looking to sell both Watmore and Chuba Akpom, but he has since stated Akpom is part of his plans. Therefore, there are still question marks surrounding the future of Watmore.

Similarly to McNair, Watmore is one of the club’s lowest performing players and given that Rodrigo Muniz, Forss, Akpom and Matthew Hoppe are at Wilder’s disposal, it could mean the 28-year-old is given the green light to depart.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

A loan deal would seriously benefit the midfielder given the amount of players ahead of him in the pecking order. Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Riley McGree, Massimo Luongo and Mowatt are battling for the vacant midfield slots, leaving Boyd-Munce to ply his trade in the youth system.

The 22-year-old could be allowed to depart the Riverside temporarily in the winter window, and would be a good fit for a side in League One.

Bryant Bilongo

One of the success stories of Middlesbrough’s pre-season was the emergence of defender Bilongo. Teesside Live stated he could be one to break into the first-team fold although this is yet to come to fruition so far.

A loan could be the stepping stone Bilongo needs, and could be a useful addition to another club further down the footballing pyramid.