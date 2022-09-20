4 players Burnley should sell or loan out in January – do you agree?

Burnley have only lost one of their 10 league fixtures so far this season, winning four and drawing five.

In their first season back in the Championship after relegation last time out, they sit in fourth position at this stage in the campaign.

After a strong summer transfer window, manager Vincent Kompany may be looking to the January window as a way of bringing in reinforcements, but he could also move players on either permanently or on short-term loan deals.

Here we look at four players who Burnley should look to move on in the winter transfer window…

Matthew Lowton – sell

With the right-back out of favour at Turf Moor as things stand, and his contract set to come to an end next summer, Kompany may look to cash in on Lowton in the up and coming transfer window.

He has been a terrific servant for the club having made over 200 appearances since making the switch from Aston Villa in 2015. However, he is yet to feature in the Championship this term and has only been involved in the matchday squad on two occasions.

Dara Costelloe – loan

Having started the first three games of the season, Costelloe has only played eight minutes since. This is of course down to Burnley’s activity in the transfer market, bringing in players in forward areas.

Therefore, the teenager would benefit from a loan away from the club in January, and could be a solid addition for a team further down the table or in the division below.

Kevin Long – sell

Despite his season being disrupted by injury so far, Long could be moved on in just a few months time, given the amount of players who have seemingly moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

He is behind the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor and CJ Egan-Riley and so could be allowed to move on, especially considering his contract is up in June next year.

Ashley Barnes – sell

It is clear Kompany wants to move in a different direction to what Barnes is best at. His strengths were better suited to the playing style of previous boss Sean Dyche and he is yet to score in nine appearances in all competitions under the new boss.

Barnes was left out of the matchday squad entirely at the weekend and so he looks to be surplus to requirements and could be sold as a result.