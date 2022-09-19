What’s former Ipswich Town and Coventry City man Jay Tabb up to these days?

Ipswich Town and Coventry City’s former midfielder Jay Tabb enjoyed a senior career spanning over the course of 15 years.

Tabb, now 38, started out in Crystal Palace’s youth academy before starting his senior career with Brentford.

He would go on to spend six years with the Bees after making his debut in May 2001, notching up 156 appearances in a Brentford shirt over the course of his six years at the club, earning their title as Player of the Year in the 2003/04 season, cementing himself as a key player.

Tabb ended up leaving in the summer of 2006, linking up with Championship side Coventry City.

He was in and out of the team in the early stages of his first season but the diminutive midfield operator became a standout player in the 2007/08 season, being named the club’s Player of the Year. Tabb remained for another year before heading to Reading for a reported £360,000 in January 2009, leaving with 12 goals and 18 assists in 104 games to his name.

The Tooting-born talent was reunited with Steve Coppell at the Madejski Stadium and they ended up winning promotion to the top-flight in his third full season at the club. Tabb played 12 times in the Premier League during the 2013/13 season but ended up heading to Ipswich Town on loan, joining permanently the following summer.

Tabb would remain at Portman Road for three years until 2016, managing five goals and four assists in 86 games. He struggled for minutes in his final season but was a regular as they earned a place in the Championship play-offs during the 2014/15 season.

But what has Tabb been up to since returning in 2016?

Well, he’s gone down a different route than most former footballers. He found himself playing rugby union with Old Wimbledonians in 2017 but has been involved in horse racing in recent years, working as a stable lad.

He rode at Wincanton Racecourse during the FItzdares Racing Welfare Charity Flat Race in October 2021 too.

Tabb’s playing career will be one fondly looked back on by many though. At his best, he looked one of the Championship’s most eye-catching midfielders, forging a successful career for himself as a diminutive, hard-working midfielder after initially being written off as too short at Crystal Palace.