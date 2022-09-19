What’s former Bolton Wanderers man Stelios Giannakopoulos up to these days?

Bolton Wanderers had Greek winger Stelios Giannakopoulos on the books from May 2003 until the end of the 2007/08 campaign.

Giannakopoulos, widely known simply as Stelios, spent the early years of his career playing in home country Greece.

He spent time in Fostiras Kesarianis and Ethnikos Asteras’ youth academies before graduating to the first-team of the latter in the early 90s. The Athens native then earned a switch to Paniliakos, where he become a star performance and caught the eyes of Olympiacos, who he sign for in 1996.

Stelios scored Enthrolefki’s first ever Champions League goal and would become a star performer for them, nailing down a place in the Greek national team as he notched up 87 goals and 28 assists in 276 appearances across a seven-year stint with Olympiacos.

The winger then made the switch to England, linking up with a Bolton Wanderers side who were under the management of Sam Allardyce in 2003.

Giannakopoulos would become a firm favourite with the Trotters too, with his flair and eye for a long-range shot making him one of the division’s more exciting players. He would spent five successful years with Bolton Wanderers, helping them earn four consecutive top-half finishes in the Premier League while finishing as their top scorer in the 2005/06 season.

Stelios left the club when his deal expired in 2008 and would stay in England by joining Hull City, though it was an unsuccessful and short stint, ending in January 2008.

A return to Greece would bring an end to his playing days, seeing out his career with Super League side AEL.

But that wasn’t where his football journey ended.

Stelios became president of the Greek PFA in May 2010 and entered management with former club Paniliakos in August 2012, though he was sacked a matter of months later the following January. Another short stint in management with AE Klfisia followed in 2016 before he took up an assistant managerial role with Greece briefly in 2019.

That was the last known position of his, but he did say he wants to win the Premier League as a manager one day.

Whether or not Stelios hits the heights he hopes to hit in his coaching career remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that he will be fondly remembered for his exploits as a Bolton Wanderers player over the 2000s.