West Brom’s injury list in full + expected return dates as we enter the international break

West Brom sit in 21st place of the Championship table as we enter this month’s international break.

West Brom have endured a torrid start to the 2022/23 season.

Steve Bruce is a man under pressure after seeing his side take just 10 points from the opening 10 games of this season, but a draw away at Norwich City on Saturday might have bought him some time.

The Baggies have two weeks until they return to action at home to Swansea City, and Bruce might yet have one or two fresh faces to welcome back at the start of next month.

Here we look at West Brom’s injury list in full and each player’s expected return date…

Daryl Dike

Dike remains the big injury blow for Bruce and the Baggies. The striker is struggling with a thigh injury but Bruce said last week that the striker is on schedule, and that he’s ‘a few weeks away’.

Expected return date: October.

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi recently underwent surgery on an ankle injury. The centre-back has missed the last three games and BirminghamLive say that he’ll ‘do well’ to return before the World Cup.

Expected return date: Start of 2023.

Kean Bryan

Bryan is a long-term casualty for West Brom at the moment. The defender is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season and his return date is unclear.

Bruce spoke of Bryan’s injury earlier in the month, saying that the 25-year-old is making steady progress.

Expected return date: Unknown.

Tom Rogic

Rogic arrived last week on a free transfer. He’ll need some time to get back up to match fitness but Bruce said going into this international break that the midfielder should be available for selection after the international break.

Expected return date: After the international break.

Kyle Bartley

The centre-back suffered a hamstring strain during the defeat at home to Birmingham City last week. He was left out of the side that faced Norwich City at the weekend but it doesn’t seem like his injury is a serious one.

Expected return date: After the international break.