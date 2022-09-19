Wagner, Carrick, Chicho and more – The names being mentioned by Huddersfield Town fans online as club searches for Schofield successor

Huddersfield Town are without a manager as they enter this month’s international break.

Danny Schofield was relieved of his duties after a 2-1 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic earlier in the month.

The Terriers are now under the watch of Narcís ‘Chicho’ Pèlach and Paul Harsley and the pair guided Huddersfield to a much-needed 1-0 win over Cardiff City over the weekend.

As the club’s managerial search rumbles on, we look at the names being mentioned by Town fans online…

David Wagner

The German is being linked with a return to Huddersfield.

He previously led the Terriers to promotion from he Championship, leaving in 2019 and then taking on the job at Schalke.

Wagner didn’t last too long there and he’s since spent time in charge of Swiss side BSC Young Boys, but he’s currently without a club.

Of all the names being mentioned by Town fans online, Wagner’s name seems to be cropping up the most. And whilst many fans would seemingly like for him to come back, whether he’d want to remains another question.

1st choice Wagner. 2nd choice Wagner. 3rd choice Wagner. That’s my list. Anthony Barry or Michael Carrick if the 1st 3 turn it down. Good morning all. #htafc — Chris (@chefsmith28) September 18, 2022

Michael Carrick

Alan Nixon revealed last week that former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is a contender for the Huddersfield job.

The 41-year-old has previously spent time as a coach with Manchester United and even had a spell as caretaker manager.

He’s an inexperienced name and someone who seemingly wants to make his way into football management, and whilst he doesn’t seem to be Town fans’ first choice, he doesn’t seem to be many’s last choice to replace Schofield.

It’d be great if Michael Carrick took over the reins at Huddersfield but it’d be a tough place to get his managerial career up and running as we’re in a rut so let’s hope he likes a challenge #htafc https://t.co/dnKfBmqo9A — Rob Stewart (@RobStewart_) September 16, 2022

Chicho

Chicho is the man currently taking control of the Town side. He’s been a coach with Huddersfield Town since 2020 and was a reputable name among Corberan’s coaching staff.

Under his watch, Huddersfield Town put in a worthy display on Saturday and it’s certainly given the Town officials something to think about over the next two weeks.

He’s an inexperienced name but he knows the club and the current set of players, so he might be a steady pick, even if it’s only until the end of the season maybe.

At some point you’ll get your chance a head coach. Hope it’s with #htafc 💙💙 — The Lost Terrier 💙 (@awaydaytown) September 17, 2022

Other names being mentioned…

With every managerial vacancy in the Championship, the same names are often mentioned.

Sean Dyche is one name floating around but it looks like he might wait for a Championship job, and whilst he’s a good manager, his style of football is completely different to the one that the Town board will likely want to see.

Anthony Barry is another name in the mix, with reports suggesting that he too is a contender – he’s seemingly in the same boat as Carrick in that he’s a coach who’s been plying his trade in the Premier League and is now wanting to take on his first managerial role.

Out of all the names I've heard – Anthony Barry is the one that intrigues me the most. Brilliant coaching pedigree, and think these players can be moulded into something given right technical insight (not just being scared into not losing by big Dunc) #htafc — TerrierBobinho (@BobinhoTerrier) September 16, 2022

Lastly, Duncan Ferguson has also been mentioned as a potential candidate and perhaps surprisingly, there’s been a few calls for him to take control.

The former Everton hitman would certainly bring a degree of disincline and fight to the club and its players, though it remains to be seen if he’s a serous contender.

Huddersfield Town return to action away at Reading at the start of next month.