Transfer guru makes revelation over summer interest in Sheffield United standout

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye was subject of Premier League transfer interest in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Sheffield United will have been pleased to hold onto their key assets during the summer transfer window.

Sander Berge’s name was at the centre of plenty of speculation once again but he ended up remaining, though some might have expected Senegalese star Ndiaye to more interest after an impressive breakthrough campaign at Bramall Lane.

Now though, transfer guru Romano has reported on Twitter that Ndiaye did have suitors in the summer.

He has said that Premier League clubs were interested in the talented attacker, but the Blades stood firm in their desire to hold onto the star man.

Sheffield talent Iliman Ndiaye has been called up with Senegal for the second time after 5 goals scored and 1 assist provided this season. Current contract expires in June 2024. 🇸🇳 #transfers Premier League clubs were interested last summer but Sheffield wanted to keep him. pic.twitter.com/KUtKIz0Avk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2022

Ndiaye has continued to prove his worth in the early stages of this season too.

He has five goals and an assist to his name in 10 Championship outings, helping cement himself as one of the league’s most exciting talents and earning him a second Senegal call-up.

One to hold onto…

Ndiaye has become a firm favourite at Sheffield United. His exciting displays through the middle either as an attacking midfielder or a striker have fans excited for his future after breaking into their first-team last season.

The 22-year-old looks destined for Premier League football in the future, but it’s clear the Blades want him to make that step up in their red and white stripes rather than with another outfit.

His contributions have Paul Heckingbottom’s side sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table after 10 games.

If he can keep this form up, there’s no reason why Premier League football won’t be back at Bramall Lane sooner rather than later, though it will be hoped they can continue to fend off interest in his services just as they did in the summer.