Steve Bruce singles out 3 West Brom players for praise after Norwich City draw

West Brom manager Steve Bruce singled out Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters and Brandon Thomas-Asante for praise after Saturday’s draw v Norwich City in the Championship.

West Brom travelled to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The game came as a hugely important one for Bruce who remains under fire at The Hawthorns, after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

But his side put on a good performance v Norwich City. The Baggies went into half-time ahead thanks to a goal from Dara O’Shea, but Sam Byram’s 68th minute goal handed the hosts a point.

Speaking to the club after the game, Bruce was full of praise for his side, and three players in particular:

“I have to say, I thought the skipper [Jake Livermore] rolled back the years with his performance, he was a captain and fair play to him.”

Livermore has come under criticism this season. The midfielder came back into the starting XI after four games on the bench and he gave a decent account of himself.

And Pieters made his first start for the Baggies after joining on a free transfer last week. Bruce said of the defender:

“Erik, for 34, I can’t remember the last time he played a full 90 minutes but he showed a bit of class and composure when we needed it.”

And lastly, Thomas-Asante came in for his first start since joining as well. The striker scored twice off the bench in his opening two games for the Baggies, and he too impressed on Saturday.

“I thought Brandon Thomas-Asante deserved his opportunity,” Bruce said.

“He’s got a couple of goals in a couple of games, he’s fresh and he’s put in a shift-and-a-half today. He’s certainly becoming a supporters’ hero if you like and I thought he did fantastically well.”

Stepping up to the plate…

During this tough run of form, Bruce needs individuals within this West Brom side to step up.

And on Saturday, his side almost came away with what would’ve been a hugely impressive win – the Baggies looked stronger at the back, more confident about themselves and the three players Bruce singled out for praise were good on the day.

It came after a torrid display against Birmingham City, but Bruce and his players can use this Norwich draw to build some confidence over the international break.

Next up for the Baggies is a home game v Swansea City at the start of next month.