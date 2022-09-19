Sheffield Wednesday to be without summer signing for a number of weeks after injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Mark McGuinness is set to be sidelined for ‘a number of weeks’, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday added McGuinness to their ranks during the latter stages of the summer window, bringing him in on loan from Championship side Cardiff City in a move that took some off guard.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, the former Arsenal youngster has played six times for the Owls, starting every League One game after joining.

He was named in the Republic of Ireland’s recent U21s squad for their upcoming round of fixtures, but it was confirmed on Monday morning that he had withdrawn from the squad alongside a selection of other players due to injury.

Now, The Star has reported that McGuinness is set to face ‘a number of weeks’ on the sidelines, with manager Darren Moore stating at the weekend he hopes he can return in three to four weeks.

A blow for all..

McGuinness’ arrival at Hillsborough has coincided with a tightening up of their defence.

Moore’s backline had looked frail at times in the early stages of the season but the Irishman has helped keep three clean sheets in his four League One outings, coming against Bolton Wanderers, Forest Green Rovers and Morecambe, so news of his injury will come as a blow.

Although it comes as a blow to everyone, at least it comes as a time where Wednesday don’t have any more fixtures until the start of next month, giving McGuinness time to get a good way through his recovery before club football returns in early October.

It will be hoped he can overcome the blow sooner rather than later as the Owls bid to close the gap on the top two.