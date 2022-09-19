Russell Martin shares injury update on Joe Allen after Swansea City’s win over Hull City

Swansea City manager Russell Martin says that Joe Allen sustained a hamstring injury during the win over Hull City at the weekend.

Swansea City’s start to the season has been a slow one. The Swans have been slumped in and around the bottom three for the past few weeks, but two wins in three leaves them in 16th for this international break.

And the win on Saturday was a resounding one.

The Swans thumped Hull City 3-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe, but speaking after the game, Martin revealed that midfielder Allen had picked up an injury.

“Joe says he doesn’t feel it’s a bad one,” Martin said.

“I think he has a good understanding of his body and hopefully he has just come off as more of a precaution because he felt something, rather than it being a serious injury.

“We won’t know until we get him scanned. I would have thought it gives him a slim chance of being involved on international duty this week.”

He added:

“It’s his hamstring. But it’s not the one he has done before. That’s why there’s not a huge amount of concern at the minute.”

Allen returned to Swansea City on a free transfer this summer. He’s since racked up eight more Championship appearances for the club and has been named in the Welsh national side for this month’s international fixtures.

Martin will perhaps be weary of Allen featuring for his national side this month in a bid to get him fit for the return of Championship football at the start of next month.

A nervous wait…

Swansea won’t know the extent of Allen’s injury until all checks are complete. But the club will of course hope it’s not a serious one as Allen brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side.

His range of passing and energy in the middle of the pitch is a huge plus for them this season, and he’ll be key for Martin if his side are to gradually climb up the Championship table.

The Swans resume their campaign with a trip to West Brom at the start of next month.