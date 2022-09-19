‘Room for improvement’ – Leon Balogun sends message to QPR fans after Stoke City draw

QPR drew with Stoke City on Saturday, leaving them in 6th place of the Championship table going into this international break.

QPR under Michael Beale look as though they’re starting to find form.

The R’s had an inconsistent start to the campaign but they’ve now lost just one of their last six in the Championship, entering the international break on the back of consecutive clean sheets.

Leon Balogun has come into the starting line up for those two clean sheets – the 34-year-old centre-back arrived on a free transfer towards the end of the summer transfer window, and he’s so far proving to be a quality signing for the R’s.

He’s stepped in alongside Jimmy Dunne with Rob Dickie currently sidelined and after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Stoke City, Balogun took to Twitter.

He posted:

Thank you for the warm welcome you R’s!

There’s definitely room for improvement, but very pleased to go into the international break with 2 clean sheets on the spin & in the position that we’re in. pic.twitter.com/ZEqA2WlqWN — Leon Aderemi Balogun (@LeonBalogun) September 18, 2022

Balogun previously spent many years playing his football in Germany.

The centre-back has represented the likes of Hannover, Werder Bremen, Mainz and more before arriving in England with Brighton in 2018.

He then went on to have spells with Wigan Athletic and then Rangers where he linked up with Beale and Steven Gerrard.

Just what the R’s need…

QPR have a very youthful defensive line this season. Ethan Laird, Dickie and Dunne make up three of usual back-four, with Kenneth Paal on the left who arrived with no Championship experience this summer.

But Balogun brings with him a wealth of experience. His presence makes this QPR defensive line look much more solid and well-balanced, which was evident on Saturday.

Beale just needs to find a way of getting his side to score a few more goals now, or getting Lyndon Dykes to start firing again, and then QPR might well become promotion contenders.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Bristol City at the start of next month.