Revealed: League Two’s highest rated FIFA 23 players including Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers men

FIFA 23 is due to be released to the masses at the end of the month and the player ratings are starting to circulate.

Here we look at the highest rated players in League 2 in this years release.

9. Danny Hylton, Northampton Town – 65

Northampton Town’s summer signing has suffered a downgrade of -1 for this years game. Hylton has also suffered a -12 decrease in his pace, which is the only significant downgrade to his card.

8. Jordan Turnbull, Tranmere Rovers – 65

Turnbull also comes into this years game at 65 overall, a +1 from his previous overall. However he has received a +6 to his physical, bringing it to an impressive 80.

7. Rhys Oates, Mansfield Town – 65

Following an impressive goalscoring campaign last season, Oates has been received a +3 upgrade on his card. He has also received a considerable increase to his pace and physical stats.

6. Josh Dacres-Cogley, Tranmere Rovers – 65

Dacres-Cogley has held his rating from the previous years game, his standout stat boost is his +9 increase in pace, bringing it to 86.

5. Jon Guthrie, Northampton Town – 66

Guthrie received a Team of the Season card on FIFA 22, which happened to be 90 rated. Unfortunately for him, he has not received an increase in his rating, which remains at 66. His card remains identical to last years, apart from a minor -2 pace downgrade.

4. Stephen McLaughlin, Mansfield Town – 66

The Irish fullback has received a +3 upgrade on his rating from last year, his stats remain very well-rounded with the standouts being 75 pace and 67 physical.

3. George Moncur, Leyton Orient – 66

Following his move from Hull City, Moncur received a -1 on his overall for FIFA 23. His stats are slightly decreased from last year, receiving a -2 or a -3 to everything, bar his pace. He has also had a position change, moving from a left winger to a central attacking midfielder.

2. Alex Pearce, AFC Wimbledon – 66

The veteran centre-back has received a -2 to his overall rating, following his release by Millwall at the end of last season. His defending stat is still a respectable 66, however his pace is at a lowly 33.

1. Richie Smallwood, Bradford City – 67

League Two’s highest rated player for FIFA 23 is Bradford City’s summer signing and newly appointed club captain, Richie Smallwood. His stats have remained almost identical to last year, apart from a +1 to his defending. This small upgrade was deemed enough to boost his overall up by +1 for this years game, which saw him gain the number one spot.