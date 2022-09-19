Revealed: League One’s highest-rated FIFA 23 players including Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County men

FIFA 23 will be released to the masses in the next couple of weeks, but recently, ratings have already began to surface.

Here we look at the highest-rated League One players in FIFA 23…

9. Jeando Fuchs, Peterborough United – 69

The first of two Posh players to feature on this list is midfielder Fuchs, who signed for the third tier side from Dundee United in the summer. The exciting 24-year-old has received a +1 upgrade to his overall rating from last year’s game.

8. Cameron Brannagan, Oxford United – 70

Oxford United’s star man has earned a +4 upgrade after enjoying a very successful season last time out, scoring 14 goals and setting up three from midfield. The biggest increase on his new FIFA 23 card is a +4 to his physical, which is now at 71.

7. Will Vaulks, Sheffield Wednesday – 70

Summer signing from Cardiff City Vaulks is the Owls’ first appearance on the list. The Welshman is one rating lower than he was last season, with the game developers determining that he had a disappointing season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

6. David McGoldrick, Derby County – 70

Veteran McGoldrick has received a -3 downgrade from last year’s FIFA after injuries limited the Irishman’s involvement at former club Sheffield United last season. The striker has made six appearances for the Rams this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

5. Max Bird, Derby County – 70

Young prospect Bird has earned his highest ever rating on FIFA, joining teammate McGoldrick at 70 rated. The 22-year-old made 42 Championship appearances last season, earning him a +2 upgrade from FIFA 22.

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough United – 71

The second and final Peterborough United player on the list is Clarke-Harris, who is the first player so far to remain the same rating as last year. 12 goals in last year’s second tier campaign was enough for the striker to receive a +3 on his dribbling stat.

3. Curtis Davies, Derby County – 72

37-year-old Davies is next up, who despite being at an old age, has earned himself a +2 upgrade. The centre-back featured in every league game for Derby County last season as he continues to show his quality as the years go on.

2. Conor Hourihane, Derby County – 72

The last Rams player on this list is Irishman Hourihane, who without a doubt will be a sensation in League One this season. In nine appearances so far, the midfielder has netted three goals and set up one, whilst receiving a -2 downgrade from last year.

1. Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday – 72

Bannan is the second Sheffield Wednesday man on the list, and earns himself joint-top spot as the highest rated League One player on FIFA 23. The Scotsman was one of the third tier’s best players last season, netting nine goals and assisting 12, but despite that has received a -1 downgrade from last year’s fifa.